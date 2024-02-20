Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,234 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MXL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 285,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,411. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

