Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 205,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,210. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,702. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.