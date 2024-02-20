Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 242.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,088 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

PK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

