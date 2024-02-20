Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

