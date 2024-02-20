Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $215.57 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

