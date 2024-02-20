PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $5,456,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 271,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,630 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

