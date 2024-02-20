PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

