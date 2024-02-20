PAX Financial Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

