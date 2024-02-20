PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $159.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

