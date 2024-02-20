PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

