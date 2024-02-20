PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,025 VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

