PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 695 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $4,654,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

