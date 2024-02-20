PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

