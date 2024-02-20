PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 318,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 117,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.