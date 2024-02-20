PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 318,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 117,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
