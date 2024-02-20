PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

