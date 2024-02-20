PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.97.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

