PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,573,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,276 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $384,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 5,486,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,181,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

