PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

