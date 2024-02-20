PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 6.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,272. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

