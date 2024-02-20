Peabody Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of BTU opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $13,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,457,502 shares of company stock worth $130,185,357 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

