Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,860 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 425.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

