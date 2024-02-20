Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,627 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

