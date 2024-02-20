Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AutoNation stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
