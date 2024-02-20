Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after acquiring an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

