Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.