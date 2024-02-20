Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

ON Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

