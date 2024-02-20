Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

