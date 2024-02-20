Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

