Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Down 25%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 158,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 86,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

