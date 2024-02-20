PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.86.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

