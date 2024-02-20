Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

