Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head to Head Comparison

Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Permian Resources
|11.02%
|12.03%
|7.95%
|VAALCO Energy
|8.48%
|10.09%
|5.49%
Dividends
Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Permian Resources pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VAALCO Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Permian Resources
|$2.76 billion
|4.08
|$515.04 million
|$0.91
|15.99
|VAALCO Energy
|$354.33 million
|1.30
|$51.89 million
|$0.32
|13.66
Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Permian Resources
|0
|3
|13
|0
|2.81
|VAALCO Energy
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.
Summary
Permian Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
