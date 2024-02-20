Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head to Head Comparison

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 11.02% 12.03% 7.95% VAALCO Energy 8.48% 10.09% 5.49%

Dividends

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Permian Resources pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VAALCO Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.76 billion 4.08 $515.04 million $0.91 15.99 VAALCO Energy $354.33 million 1.30 $51.89 million $0.32 13.66

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 3 13 0 2.81 VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

Permian Resources beats VAALCO Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

