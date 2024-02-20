Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

