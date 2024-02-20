Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
