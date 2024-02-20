Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.