Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.12

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 76110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

