Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 4,189,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,921,918. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.