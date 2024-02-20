Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

