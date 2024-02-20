Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $260,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

