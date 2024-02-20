Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

