Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,221. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

