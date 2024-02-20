Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $218.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

