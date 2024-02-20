Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,070 shares of company stock worth $1,312,712. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.8 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,299. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.