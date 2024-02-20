Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

BWXT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. 53,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

