Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

ETN stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,340. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

