Pinstripes (PNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PNST opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Pinstripes has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNST. BTIG Research began coverage on Pinstripes in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinstripes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

