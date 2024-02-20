Piper Sandler Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $220.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 326,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

