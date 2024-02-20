Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.92

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $184.31, with a volume of 671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.