Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Holdings Lifted by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 19.0% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.62% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 221,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
