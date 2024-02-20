Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

