Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 85401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,078,083. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

